Norges Bank Takes $669.02 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,202,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,019,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Crown Castle International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $174.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.06 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

