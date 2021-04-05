Norges Bank Takes $800.02 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,842,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,023,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.06% of Cigna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $241.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.