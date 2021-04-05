Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.86. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,311 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

