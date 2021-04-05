Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Up 1.8%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.51. 21,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 11,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

About Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

