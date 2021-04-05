Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Northern Trust worth $66,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $105.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

