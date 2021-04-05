Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEVI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 109,261 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,944,907.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $708,680.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $553,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

