Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

