Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Simulations Plus worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

