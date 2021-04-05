Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.35% of Axcelis Technologies worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In related news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $47.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

