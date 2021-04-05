Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.32% of United Fire Group worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Fire Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 90.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFCS stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.