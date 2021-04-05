Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.