Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of ImmunoGen worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,138,933 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 152,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 42,644 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

