Northern Trust Corp Has $12.82 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,584 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.37% of Zumiez worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zumiez by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

ZUMZ opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,934 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,055. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

