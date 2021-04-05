Northern Trust Corp Has $13.01 Million Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Quanterix worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $44,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $61.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,692. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.