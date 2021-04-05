Northern Trust Corp Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Matthews International worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Matthews International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $42.51.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

