Northern Trust Corp Has $13.15 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Ingles Markets worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

