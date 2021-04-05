Northern Trust Corp Has $13.70 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Safety Insurance Group worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

SAFT stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

