Northern Trust Corp Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of iQIYI worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $16.64 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

