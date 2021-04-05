Northern Trust Corp Has $14.08 Million Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.