Northern Trust Corp Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Translate Bio worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Translate Bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 20.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

