Northern Trust Corp Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.39% of Progyny worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $119,796.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,616 shares of company stock worth $15,331,542. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $45.65 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

