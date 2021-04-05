Northern Trust Corp Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Weis Markets worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Weis Markets by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $56.88 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

