Northern Trust Corp Has $14.54 Million Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.22% of Genesco worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.