Northern Trust Corp Has $14.56 Million Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.98% of HomeStreet worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of HMST opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $940.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

