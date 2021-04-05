Northern Trust Corp Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 138,057 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $71.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

