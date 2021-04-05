Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Nkarta worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,016,165 over the last quarter.

Shares of NKTX opened at $32.22 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

