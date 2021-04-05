Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Hyatt Hotels worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $83.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

