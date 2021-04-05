Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 717,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 82,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

