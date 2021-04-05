Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $74.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.