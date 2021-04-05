Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of MTS Systems worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.29 on Monday. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

