Northern Trust Corp Purchases 59,641 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $110.51 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $112.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

