Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,852 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.45% of Canadian Solar worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.