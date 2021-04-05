Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,398. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

