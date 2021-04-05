Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,087 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.63% of German American Bancorp worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 227 shares of company stock valued at $8,495 and have sold 30,037 shares valued at $1,460,714. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

