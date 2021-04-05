Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,847 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

NYSE RGR opened at $67.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.