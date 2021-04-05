Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,379 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.63% of Apogee Enterprises worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $42.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

