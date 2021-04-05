Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,376 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $11,531,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.86 and its 200 day moving average is $306.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $207.18 and a 52-week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

