Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,070 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,488 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $359,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.