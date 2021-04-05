Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,108 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Heritage Financial worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

