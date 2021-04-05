Northern Trust Corp Sells 247,093 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,093 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of AMC Networks worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCX opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.