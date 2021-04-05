Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,959 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of CEVA worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,894.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

