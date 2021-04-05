Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,882 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $6,474,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 180,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $23.61 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

