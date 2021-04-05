Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,210 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of G-III Apparel Group worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 58,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

