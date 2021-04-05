Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,841 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Extended Stay America worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $19.71 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

