Northern Trust Corp Sells 40,664 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 77,899 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $525.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

