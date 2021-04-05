Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,879 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,879 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.