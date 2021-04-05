Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,644 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of WPP worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WPP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in WPP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

