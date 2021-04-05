Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,677 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of bluebird bio worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

BLUE stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

