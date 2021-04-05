Northern Trust Corp Sells 47,644 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,644 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Everi worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Everi by 6,631.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.