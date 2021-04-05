Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,767 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Eventbrite worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% during the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after purchasing an additional 545,194 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Eventbrite by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 450,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

